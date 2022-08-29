$11,480+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$11,480
- Listing ID: 9088561
- Stock #: 153965
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB4F7262517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA Automatic 1.4L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a Financing price: $11480 the cash Price is: $12888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Key Features:
*Power Rear Hatch
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* 4 Brand new tires
* Tinted glass
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to the competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
.All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Vehicle Features
