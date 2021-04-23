Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 143.5" LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 143.5" LT

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7019369
  • Stock #: 026
  • VIN: 1GCVKREHXFZ359797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MONTERO AUTO CENTRE


We are OPEN! Come in and see us!


 


**$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **3.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montero Auto Centre

2017 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 132,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 151,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Se...
 100,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory