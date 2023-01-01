Menu
2015 Chevrolet Spark

194,523 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2015 Chevrolet Spark

2015 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2015 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

194,523KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10631502
  • VIN: KL8CD6S9XFC766592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevy spark automatic loadedleatherincluding original rimscertify $799please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

