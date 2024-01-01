$6,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
C PKG|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|BACKUP|U SAFETY U SAVE
Location
Elegant Auto
5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1
647-446-9392
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 125,075 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chrysler 200C Black Exterior on Black Interior comes with Navigation and Back up Camera , Heated seats , Panoramic roof , Bluetooth for phone and more , we are selling this car AS- IS Certification and warranty and finance is not available on this unit , for more information and book an appointment please call or text us at (647)4469392 will be happy to assist
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
