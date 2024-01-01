2015 Chrysler 200

Menu
<p>2015 Chrysler 200C Black Exterior on Black Interior comes with Navigation and Back up Camera , Heated seats , Panoramic roof , Bluetooth for phone and more , we are selling this car AS- IS Certification and warranty and finance is not available on this unit , for more information and book an appointment please call or text us at (647)4469392 will be happy to assist </p>

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

125,075KM
Used
VIN 1C3CCCCG1FN520447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,075 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chrysler 200C Black Exterior on Black Interior comes with Navigation and Back up Camera , Heated seats , Panoramic roof , Bluetooth for phone and more , we are selling this car AS- IS Certification and warranty and finance is not available on this unit , for more information and book an appointment please call or text us at (647)4469392 will be happy to assist 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

