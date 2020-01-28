Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn S FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn S FWD

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 4607853
  2. 4607853
  3. 4607853
  4. 4607853
  5. 4607853
  6. 4607853
  7. 4607853
  8. 4607853
  9. 4607853
  10. 4607853
  11. 4607853
  12. 4607853
  13. 4607853
  14. 4607853
  15. 4607853
  16. 4607853
  17. 4607853
  18. 4607853
  19. 4607853
  20. 4607853
  21. 4607853
  22. 4607853
  23. 4607853
  24. 4607853
  25. 4607853
  26. 4607853
  27. 4607853
  28. 4607853
  29. 4607853
  30. 4607853
  31. 4607853
  32. 4607853
  33. 4607853
  34. 4607853
Contact Seller

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,113KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4607853
  • Stock #: 700736
  • VIN: 1C3CCCBG8FN700736
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

fully loaded 


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATIOn

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, 

CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of AUTO ISLAND INC vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition. 

 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 102,000 KM
$13,480 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veloste...
 196,000 KM
$5,980 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 61,000 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Send A Message