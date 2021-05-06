Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

140,054 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Fine Cars

416-661-0222

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

416-661-0222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7053197
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB4FN530809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,054 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Any credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from Drivetime Fine Cars. On the spot financing, instant approvals. O.A.C.

CARFAX VERIFIED, CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENTS!
LOW      KLMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

