2015 Chrysler 200

144,268 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,268KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620862
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB9FN510661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,268 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

