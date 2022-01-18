Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

21,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,599

+ tax & licensing
$23,599

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

$23,599

+ taxes & licensing

21,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8148319
  Stock #: 21140A
  VIN: 2C4RC1GGXFR708939

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 21140A
  Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

