2015 Dodge Durango

175,101 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 Dodge Durango

2015 Dodge Durango

SXT SPORT | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | 7 SEATER

2015 Dodge Durango

SXT SPORT | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | 7 SEATER

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

175,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7386626
  • Stock #: 6559
  • VIN: 1C4RDJAG8FC946559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST TRADED IN! 7 SEATER! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! 

 

 

** GORGEOUS DARK GREY ON BLACK LEATER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SXT SPORT PACAKGE,  7 SEATER, REAR DVD ENTERTAIMENT, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL,  CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, TRAILER HITCH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

Vehicle Features

7 SEATER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

