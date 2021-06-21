2015 Dodge Durango

+ taxes & licensing
647-621-8555
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
** JUST TRADED IN! 7 SEATER! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM
EVERYONE IS APPROVED!!
** GORGEOUS DARK GREY ON BLACK LEATER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SXT SPORT PACAKGE, 7 SEATER, REAR DVD ENTERTAIMENT, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, TRAILER HITCH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1