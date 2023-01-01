Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

230,002 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA PACKAGE

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1700059433
  2. 1700059435
  3. 1700059437
  4. 1700059440
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
230,002KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg8fr746709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 230,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA PACKAGE for sale in North York, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA PACKAGE 230,002 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD for sale in North York, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD 194,002 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX for sale in North York, ON
2018 Kia Sportage EX 190,002 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan