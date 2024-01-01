$8,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRA
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRA
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,104KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5FR685092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7827
- Mileage 238,104 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Ontario of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 500 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium, black color with 238,000km (STK#7827) This vehicle was $9990 NOW ON SALE FOR $8990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Stow & Go
- Leather Seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- 7 Passenger
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind. All Carfax Canada History Reports will be available to view & print from our website www.fcmotors.ca or Shop.fcmotors.ca
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 500 cars, mostly Acura ,Audi ,BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota & Volvo. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $12.50 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
3-point front seatbelts
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Automatic hazard warning lights
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
14.3 STEERING RATIO
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
