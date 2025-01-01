Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*STOW N GO*LOW KMS!!!!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p>2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 7 PASSENGER FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE PERFECT FOR A BIG FAMILY OR A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER!! THIS CARAVAN IS OPTIONED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE TIRES, STOW N GO CAPABILITIES, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR AIR CONTROLS, DVD PLAYER WITH HEADSETS, REAR POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $12,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p> 647-862-7904</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,970 KM

Details Description Features

$12,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *SAFETY INCL*STOW N GO*FINANCING AVA*

Watch This Vehicle
12470956

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *SAFETY INCL*STOW N GO*FINANCING AVA*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1746060575
  2. 1746060575
  3. 1746060576
  4. 1746060576
  5. 1746060577
  6. 1746060574
  7. 1746060576
  8. 1746060576
  9. 1746060575
  10. 1746060575
  11. 1746060575
  12. 1746060575
  13. 1746060576
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,970KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR722087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,970 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*STOW N GO*LOW KMS!!!!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 7 PASSENGER FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE PERFECT FOR A BIG FAMILY OR A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER!! THIS CARAVAN IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE TIRES, STOW N GO CAPABILITIES, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR AIR CONTROLS, DVD PLAYER WITH HEADSETS, REAR POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $12,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2019 Jeep Compass Upland Edition 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL* for sale in North York, ON
2019 Jeep Compass Upland Edition 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL* 83,860 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4 MATIC *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4 MATIC *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX* 151,670 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab *SAFETY INCL*HEMI*FINANCING* for sale in North York, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab *SAFETY INCL*HEMI*FINANCING* 212,780 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,799

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan