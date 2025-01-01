$12,799+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT *SAFETY INCL*STOW N GO*FINANCING AVA*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$12,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,970 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*STOW N GO*LOW KMS!!!!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 7 PASSENGER FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE PERFECT FOR A BIG FAMILY OR A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER!! THIS CARAVAN IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE TIRES, STOW N GO CAPABILITIES, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR AIR CONTROLS, DVD PLAYER WITH HEADSETS, REAR POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $12,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
