$13,944

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Toyota

1-416-780-2345

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Yorkdale Toyota

3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6

1-416-780-2345

$13,944

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,766KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5106803
  • Stock #: 0104547A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR747939
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat SE Local trade-in, Fresh oil change, Low Mileage !!. Recent Arrival! Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 35047 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents LOW MILEAGE !! ONE OWNER !!
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Air climatisé

Yorkdale Toyota

Yorkdale Toyota

3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6

