2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,000 KM

$10,650

+ tax & licensing
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

SXT Premium Plus

SXT Premium Plus

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7743129
  • Stock #: 8934
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR678934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2

Phone (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE. Spacious, Nice & Clean. The car comes CERTIFIED and 90 days Powertrain 162,000 km. 

The price is $10,650.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE.  TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA. No hidden charges.

**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $1850.00**

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive. (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

UCDA MEMBERS AND OMVIC REGISTERED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835
