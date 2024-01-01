Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable family SUV? Look no further than this 2015 Dodge Journey Limited 7 Pass FWD, available now at Auto Resale Inc. with a <em>CERTIFIED</em>LOWKMS* designation. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for accommodating your whole crew. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride, while its automatic transmission provides effortless gear changes.</p><p>This Journey is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you and your loved ones safe. From its heated seats and power-adjustable mirrors to the rearview camera and advanced safety features, every detail has been considered.</p><p>With only 131,680 km on the odometer, this Journey is ready to take on the road ahead. Stop by Auto Resale Inc. today for a test drive and experience the comfort and convenience this fantastic SUV has to offer.</p><p><strong>Here are five features to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li>**CERTIFIED <em>LOWKMS</em>: ** This Journey is a certified pre-owned vehicle with low mileage, giving you peace of mind and assurance.</li><li><strong>7-passenger capacity:</strong> With its spacious interior, this Journey can comfortably accommodate a large family or group of friends.</li><li><strong>Power-adjustable front seats:</strong> Enjoy the ultimate comfort and convenience with power-adjustable front seats, allowing you to find the perfect driving position.</li><li><strong>Heated front seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Rearview camera:</strong> Enjoy added safety and peace of mind with a rearview camera that helps you navigate tight spaces and parking lots.</li></ul><p>VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $11,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

131,680 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,680 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

