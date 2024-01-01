$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
Limited 7 Pass FWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENT*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family SUV? Look no further than this 2015 Dodge Journey Limited 7 Pass FWD, available now at Auto Resale Inc. with a CERTIFIEDLOWKMS* designation. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for accommodating your whole crew. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride, while its automatic transmission provides effortless gear changes.
This Journey is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you and your loved ones safe. From its heated seats and power-adjustable mirrors to the rearview camera and advanced safety features, every detail has been considered.
With only 131,680 km on the odometer, this Journey is ready to take on the road ahead. Stop by Auto Resale Inc. today for a test drive and experience the comfort and convenience this fantastic SUV has to offer.
Here are five features to get you excited:
- **CERTIFIED LOWKMS: ** This Journey is a certified pre-owned vehicle with low mileage, giving you peace of mind and assurance.
- 7-passenger capacity: With its spacious interior, this Journey can comfortably accommodate a large family or group of friends.
- Power-adjustable front seats: Enjoy the ultimate comfort and convenience with power-adjustable front seats, allowing you to find the perfect driving position.
- Heated front seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Rearview camera: Enjoy added safety and peace of mind with a rearview camera that helps you navigate tight spaces and parking lots.
VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $11,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
647-862-7904