2015 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Details:
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Steel spare wheel
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
4.28 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
1003# Maximum Payload
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4.3" Touchscreen
Driver visor vanity mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
