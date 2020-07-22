2015 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Exterior Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Steel spare wheel Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 4.28 Axle Ratio Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 1003# Maximum Payload 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 78 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs) Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4.3" Touchscreen Driver visor vanity mirror Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material

