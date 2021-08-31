Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

134,000 KM

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr R/T

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7704937
  • Stock #: 153769
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1FT693011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge
Journey AWD 4dr R/T Automatic 3.6L 6-Cyl Gasoline
Features:
*Leather
*PUSH START
*Adaptive Cruise Control
* Backup Camera
* 6.1" Touchpanel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* Premium Leather and Fabric Seat Material
* Paddle Shifter
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* FM / AM / USB / CD / Bluetooth
* Steering Wheel Control
* Spoiler
* FOG light
* Keyless Entry
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy-Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 4.5% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

