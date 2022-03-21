2015 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8875718

8875718 Stock #: L1661

L1661 VIN: 3C4PDCAB5FT542565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,864 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Knee Air Bag

