ALL POWER OPTIONS,Heated Seats,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Steering Radio Controls,Cruise Control,ABS Brakes,Traction Control,Keyless Entry With Remote Control,Both Keys And Remotes,Alloy Wheels,Fog Lights.

2015 Fiat 500

74,622 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500

C CONV LOUNGE LEATHER

2015 Fiat 500

C CONV LOUNGE LEATHER

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFER7FT624268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,622 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL POWER OPTIONS,Heated Seats,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Steering Radio Controls,Cruise Control,ABS Brakes,Traction Control,Keyless Entry With Remote Control,Both Keys And Remotes,Alloy Wheels,Fog Lights.

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Trim

Chrome shift knob trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Power convertible roof
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Convertible roof wind blocker
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
GLASS CONVERTIBLE REAR WINDOW
MANUAL DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ALPINE PREMIUM BRAND
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
