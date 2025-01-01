Menu
2015 FIAT 500L LOUNGE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOW KMS AND A RUST FREE BODY! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH WINTER TIRES , FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEIG SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,399 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
2015 FIAT 500L LOUNGE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOW KMS AND A RUST FREE BODY! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH WINTER TIRES , FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEIG SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,399 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Fiat 500L