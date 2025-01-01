$8,399+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500L
Lounge 5dr *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*
2015 Fiat 500L
Lounge 5dr *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$8,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,750 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2015 FIAT 500L LOUNGE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOW KMS AND A RUST FREE BODY! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH WINTER TIRES , FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEIG SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,399 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
