$18,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
Titanium - 4WD - No Accidents - One Owner - Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - LOW km
2015 Ford Escape
Titanium - 4WD - No Accidents - One Owner - Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - LOW km
Location
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
416-840-3292
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,307KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99FUC46299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UMT1717
- Mileage 65,307 KM
Vehicle Description
Titanium - 4WD - No Accidents - One Owner - Panoramic Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - Blind Spot Warning - Parking System - HID Headlights - Fog Lights - Tech Package - Privacy Glass - Pkg 301A - 19 inch Alloy Wheels - Reverse Camera - Intelligent Access - Remote Entry - Cross Traffic Alert - Remote Start - Push Button Start - Bluetooth - Power Seats Driver and Passenger - Dual Zone Climate Controls - Check OUR Google reviews
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!
We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.
Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us.
Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.
Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation.
Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.
PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY. Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.
Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders.
Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.
No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.
Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA.
Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.
we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati.
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2015 Ford Escape