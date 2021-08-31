Menu
2015 Ford F-150

89,493 KM

Details Description

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT|SUPERCAB|4X4|6PASSENGER|LEERBOX|BEDLINER|+++

2015 Ford F-150

XLT|SUPERCAB|4X4|6PASSENGER|LEERBOX|BEDLINER|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

89,493KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8020539
  Stock #: J4584A
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF2FKE44843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,493 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LEER BOX! BEDLINER! SIDE STEPS! FLEX FUEL! 6 PASSENGER SUPERCAB! 4X4! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING LIGHT GREY INTERIOR, AM/FM/SATELLITE/USB, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, TRAILER BRAKE ASSIST, TRAILER SWAY ASSIST, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

