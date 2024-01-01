2015 Ford Fiesta

Menu
Account
Sign In
SE Hatchback - LOW KM 35,197 - Black Track Ford Optional Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Windows -  Remote Entry - Power Locks - Bluetooth - Power Mirrors - Air Conditioning - SYNC Voice System - Height Adjustable Drivers Seat - Rear Spoiler - NEW Brakes - No Accidents - Certified - Like New Condition - Just Arrived waiting for clean up department then more photos to be uploaded to view -  . <br /><br /><strong>AMAZING Google Reviews!! </strong><a href=https://www.google.com/search?q=mid+toronto+auto+sales&rlz=1C1RXQR_en&oq=mid+toronto+&aqs=chrome.0.0i355i457i512j46i175i199i512j69i57j46i175i199i512j0i22i30j69i60l3.3013j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882b335f7de0ff9b:0x87dd46c2ad07327d,1,,,><strong>Click here for our reviews!</strong></a><br /><br />We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  <br /><br />Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. <br /><br />Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. <br /><br />Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. <br /><br />Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. <br /><br />PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY.  Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.<br /><br />Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. <br /><br />Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  <br /><br />No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. <br /><br />Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. <br /><br />Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  <br /><br />we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. <br /><br />While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.<br />

2015 Ford Fiesta

35,197 KM

Details Description Features

$12,948

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback - Black Track Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Group - A/C - No Accidents - Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback - Black Track Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Group - A/C - No Accidents - Certified

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 10989392
  2. 10989392
  3. 10989392
  4. 10989392
  5. 10989392
  6. 10989392
  7. 10989392
  8. 10989392
  9. 10989392
  10. 10989392
  11. 10989392
  12. 10989392
  13. 10989392
  14. 10989392
  15. 10989392
  16. 10989392
  17. 10989392
  18. 10989392
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,948

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJXFM194019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,197 KM

Vehicle Description

SE Hatchback - LOW KM 35,197 - Black Track Ford Optional Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Windows -  Remote Entry - Power Locks - Bluetooth - Power Mirrors - Air Conditioning - SYNC Voice System - Height Adjustable Drivers Seat - Rear Spoiler - NEW Brakes - No Accidents - Certified - Like New Condition - Just Arrived waiting for clean up department then more photos to be uploaded to view -  . 

AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY.  Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents for sale in North York, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents 55,536 KM $38,752 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback - Black Track Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Group - A/C - No Accidents - Certified for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback - Black Track Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Group - A/C - No Accidents - Certified 35,197 KM $12,948 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L S - Alloy Wheels - 2 Sets of Tires and Wheels - Heated Seats - Leather Wrapped Wheel - Certified - Warranty for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L S - Alloy Wheels - 2 Sets of Tires and Wheels - Heated Seats - Leather Wrapped Wheel - Certified - Warranty 164,532 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,948

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fiesta