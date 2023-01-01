Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,880

+ tax & licensing
$15,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

2015 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$15,880

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631892
  • Stock #: 154214
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D92FR165416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154214
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LKA*Leather*Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *Back-Up Camera. This is a Financing price: $15880, the vehicle pricing will increase by $1200 with any other form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999) if not Certified and E-tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. .All Credit is APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora, and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

