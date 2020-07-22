+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
No Accidents, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=etGfKnuCKEFJHUI6L3gwKdKf4xw0E79o
2015 Ford Mustang Fastback GT 5.0L V8 Manual Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Over $10,000 In Upgrades Including Carbon Body Kit, Exhaust System, Performance Brakes and Wheels
All In Price: $38,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 15,000 KM
Features - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Recaro Seats, Wilwood Upgraded Brake Kit, Carbon Front Splitter, Carbon Rear Diffuser, Carbon Side Skirt, Carbon Hood, 20” Verde VC Series V99 Axis Mags, Lowered Suspension, Magnaflow Exhaust System, Backup Camera, Navigation, Auto Engine Off, Hill Start Assist, Rear Parking Aid, Touch Screen Multimedia Display, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
