Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Mustang

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

GT 5.0L - 435HP|RECARO|VERDE MAGS|WILWOOD BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Mustang

GT 5.0L - 435HP|RECARO|VERDE MAGS|WILWOOD BRAKES

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5617995
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CFXF5364626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=etGfKnuCKEFJHUI6L3gwKdKf4xw0E79o

 

 

2015 Ford Mustang Fastback GT 5.0L V8 Manual Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

Over $10,000 In Upgrades Including Carbon Body Kit, Exhaust System, Performance Brakes and Wheels

 

 

All In Price: $38,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 15,000 KM

 

 

Features - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Recaro Seats, Wilwood Upgraded Brake Kit, Carbon Front Splitter, Carbon Rear Diffuser, Carbon Side Skirt, Carbon Hood, 20” Verde VC Series V99 Axis Mags, Lowered Suspension, Magnaflow Exhaust System, Backup Camera, Navigation, Auto Engine Off, Hill Start Assist, Rear Parking Aid, Touch Screen Multimedia Display, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2014 BMW 4 Series 43...
 114,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 156,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 217,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory