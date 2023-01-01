$24,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit 150
T150
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE1ZM1FKB24004
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX CLEAN - LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - DIVIDER - SHELVING - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Email Perfect Auto Corp
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Ford Transit 150