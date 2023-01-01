Menu
<p><span class=js-trim-text style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p><span class= data-wordcount=80>LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - DIVIDER - SHELVING -  ROOF RACK-PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY -  WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA ...</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> .</span></p>

2015 Ford Transit 150

95,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit 150

T160

2015 Ford Transit 150

T160

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE1ZM0FKB24009

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - DIVIDER - SHELVING -  ROOF RACK-PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY -  WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA ... .

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2015 Ford Transit 150