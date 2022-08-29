Menu
2015 Ford Transit

141,221 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

T 250 12 PASSANGER GREAT RUNNING CONDITION

2015 Ford Transit

T 250 12 PASSANGER GREAT RUNNING CONDITION

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,221KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9303535
  • VIN: 1FBZX2CG3FKB14549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 141,221 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING 12 PASSANGER VAN.  $999 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
