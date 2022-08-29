2015 Ford Transit

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

Sale $39,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 2 2 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9303535

9303535 VIN: 1FBZX2CG3FKB14549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 12

Mileage 141,221 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.