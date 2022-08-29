$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2015 Ford Transit
2015 Ford Transit
T 250 12 PASSANGER GREAT RUNNING CONDITION
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
141,221KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9303535
- VIN: 1FBZX2CG3FKB14549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 141,221 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT RUNNING 12 PASSANGER VAN. $999 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9