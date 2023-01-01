Menu
2015 Ford Transit

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

T150

2015 Ford Transit

T150

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9579814
  • Stock #: 8918
  • VIN: 1ftne1zm0fka18918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 8918
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - SHELVING - DIVIDER - ROOF RACK - INVENTER - ALL THE SERVICE RECORDS - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

