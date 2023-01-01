$28,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit
T150
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 8918
- VIN: 1ftne1zm0fka18918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - SHELVING - DIVIDER - ROOF RACK - INVENTER - ALL THE SERVICE RECORDS - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4