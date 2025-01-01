Menu
<p>**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**Z71 PKG 4X4**CREW CAB**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLT Z71 PKG 4X4 CREW CAB FOR SALE!! MINT TRUCK WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL AND READY TO SOLD!! THIS TRUCK IS LOADED WITH 20 UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH GOODYEAR A/T TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY AND UNDERCARRIAGE, CLEAN LEATHER AND CLOTH BLACK INTERIOR, UPGRADED TONNEAU COVER AND BED LINER, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH, ALL TERRAIN DASHBOARD,  TOWING PKG WITH TRAILER BRAKE, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, 120V OUTLET, TOUCH SCREEN INFOTAINMENT, PARKING SENSORS, CAPTAINS CHAIRS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $18,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES, A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

203,895 KM

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

