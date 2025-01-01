$18,799+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE CREW CAB *CLEAN CARFAX*Z71 PKG*5.3L 4X4*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$18,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,895 KM
Vehicle Description
**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**Z71 PKG 4X4**CREW CAB**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLT Z71 PKG 4X4 CREW CAB FOR SALE!! MINT TRUCK WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL AND READY TO SOLD!! THIS TRUCK IS LOADED WITH 20" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH GOODYEAR A/T TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY AND UNDERCARRIAGE, CLEAN LEATHER AND CLOTH BLACK INTERIOR, UPGRADED TONNEAU COVER AND BED LINER, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH, ALL TERRAIN DASHBOARD, TOWING PKG WITH TRAILER BRAKE, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, 120V OUTLET, TOUCH SCREEN INFOTAINMENT, PARKING SENSORS, CAPTAINS CHAIRS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $18,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES, A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
