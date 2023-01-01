Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

81,062 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1684530182
  2. 1684530182
  3. 1684530183
  4. 1684530182
  5. 1684530181
  6. 1684530183
  7. 1684530183
  8. 1684530165
  9. 1684530173
  10. 1684530224
  11. 1684530224
  12. 1684530219
  13. 1684530224
  14. 1684530219
  15. 1684530225
  16. 1684530215
  17. 1684530225
  18. 1684530270
  19. 1684530270
  20. 1684530254
  21. 1684530270
  22. 1684530270
  23. 1684530269
  24. 1684530267
  25. 1684530267
  26. 1684530269
  27. 1684530325
  28. 1684530336
  29. 1684530338
  30. 1684530338
  31. 1684530338
  32. 1684530339
  33. 1684530337
  34. 1684530337
  35. 1684530337
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,062KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9972668
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC9FG347563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,062 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 81,062 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX Plati...
 93,127 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 90,864 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory