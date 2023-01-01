Menu
2015 honda accord
exl
full loaded
certify no extra charge
please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you.

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

341,253KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR3F8XFA001704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 341,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 honda accordexlfull loadedcertify no extra chargeplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

