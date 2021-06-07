Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Accord

164,200 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1624311436
  2. 1624311443
  3. 1624311443
  4. 1624311442
  5. 1624311443
  6. 1624311442
  7. 1624311442
  8. 1624311442
  9. 1624311441
  10. 1624311440
  11. 1624311440
  12. 1624311438
  13. 1624311443
  14. 1624311434
  15. 1624311441
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

164,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7232174
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F92FA802767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HONDA ACCORD TOURING
CERTIFIED!!!
LOADED!!!
NAVIGATIONLANE DEPARTURE WARNINGBACKUP CAMERASIDE CAMERASUNROOF
WINTER TIRES/RIMS INCLUDED!!

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2008 Ford F-150 Lariat
 308,800 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 129,700 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 222,900 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory