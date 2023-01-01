Menu
2015 Honda Accord

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

2dr I4 Man EX

2015 Honda Accord

2dr I4 Man EX

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749773
  • Stock #: 3670
  • VIN: 1HGCT1A74FA801153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3670
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $495. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

"This vehicle is not driveable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and E-Testing are available for $495."

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

