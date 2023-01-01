$14,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10078311

10078311 Stock #: 6202

6202 VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH041250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6202

Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.