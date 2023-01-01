Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1693502947
  2. 1693502950
  3. 1693502953
  4. 1693502955
  5. 1693502956
  6. 1693502958
  7. 1693502960
  8. 1693502962
  9. 1693502964
  10. 1693502966
  11. 1693502968
  12. 1693502970
  13. 1693502972
  14. 1693502974
  15. 1693502976
  16. 1693502978
  17. 1693502980
  18. 1693502982
  19. 1693502984
  20. 1693502986
  21. 1693502988
  22. 1693502990
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367817
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH029800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015HONDA CIVIC  

 

BACKUP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC..

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available  FOR powertrain

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2011 Chevrolet Malibu
149,000 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 174,253 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 212,425 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory