Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1694989254
  2. 1694989254
  3. 1694989254
  4. 1694989254
  5. 1694989254
  6. 1694989254
  7. 1694989254
  8. 1694989254
  9. 1694989254
  10. 1694989254
  11. 1694989254
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434054
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48FH033974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 honda civicautomatic ac$11950 plus hstcertify no extra charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2018 Hyundai Sonata
160,000 KM
$17,450 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA6
274,000 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 170,000 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory