$19,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Si Coupe Si
2015 Honda Civic
Si Coupe Si
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A54FH100132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 99,460 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic SI Coupe, a Great Choice for a Sporty-Commuter !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Honda Civic SI comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER VTEC MOTOR that puts out 205 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: the Si is about feel and precision, not absolute grip or face-warping acceleration. The 6-speed manual is buttery smooth with just the right amount of notchiness. The clutch engagement is linear and predictable and the car and its transmission seem in perfect harmony, (thetruthaboutcars.com).
Honda relies on a helical-type limited-slip differential to put power down to the front wheels, which when combined with the Si s standard traction and stability control resulted in complete confidence through the corners even on the wet patches of tarmac I just spoke of, (thecarmagazine.com).
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, SIDE VIEW CAMERA (passenger), and BACK UP CAMERA !
2 SETS OF RIMS/TIRES !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
4.76 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Powertrain
Front limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
1 SUBWOOFER
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
360 WATTS
DIAMETER 21 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
15.1 STEERING RATIO
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vision Fine Cars
416-736-8000
2015 Honda Civic