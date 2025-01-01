Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in North York, ON

2015 Honda Civic

122,363 KM

Details Features

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13174463

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1763066402
  2. 1763066402
  3. 1763066402
  4. 1763066402
  5. 1763066402
  6. 1763066401
  7. 1763066402
  8. 1763066402
  9. 1763066403
  10. 1763066402
  11. 1763066402
  12. 1763066402
  13. 1763066402
  14. 1763066402
  15. 1763066402
  16. 1763066402
  17. 1763066402
  18. 1763066402
Contact Seller

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,363KM
VIN 2HGFB2F43FH057597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 666789
  • Mileage 122,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2014 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North York, ON
2014 Honda Civic Touring 209,972 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in North York, ON
2010 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 213,376 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lexus NX NX 300 Auto for sale in North York, ON
2019 Lexus NX NX 300 Auto 37,957 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2015 Honda Civic