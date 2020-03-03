Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Front Floor Mats

Intermittent front wipers

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control

Cargo Area Light

Adjustable front headrests

Air filtration

Manual day/night rearview mirror Trim Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

3.94 Axle Ratio

digital odometer

Front Reading Lights

Front assist handle

Rearview Camera System

Oil Pressure Gauge

Front cupholders

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Braking Assist

Adjustable rear headrests

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

3-point front seatbelts

Emergency interior trunk release

Black window trim

Multi-function display

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

2-stage unlocking doors

Driver seat manual adjustments

Rear seat folding

Hidden exhaust

1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS

FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

6 TOTAL SPEAKERS

BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL

DOOR POCKETS STORAGE

FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY

SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

2 TRIP ODOMETER

PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP

WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE

AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS

2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

14.9 STEERING RATIO

DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR

DIAMETER 19 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR

HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT

360 WATTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.