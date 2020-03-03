Menu
2015 Honda Civic

TOURING*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*NO ACCIDENTS*C

2015 Honda Civic

TOURING*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*NO ACCIDENTS*C

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,551KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4812369
  • Stock #: 3865
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F7XFH033081
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2015 HONDA CIVIC TOURING PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, NEW CAR TRADE IN DIRECTLY FROM HONDA DEALER, FINISHED ON BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL HONDA CIVIC TOURING COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SIDE OF VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE, MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Intermittent front wipers
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Air filtration
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • 3.94 Axle Ratio
  • digital odometer
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Rearview Camera System
  • Oil Pressure Gauge
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Black window trim
  • Multi-function display
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Driver seat manual adjustments
  • Rear seat folding
  • Hidden exhaust
  • 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • 2 TRIP ODOMETER
  • PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
  • WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
  • AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 14.9 STEERING RATIO
  • DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
  • DIAMETER 19 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
  • HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
  • 360 WATTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

