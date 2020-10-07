Menu
2015 Honda Civic

107,207 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Sedan EX AUTO A/C SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

107,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 046720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,207 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

A- Choose your vehicle

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

C- Apply for financing ( If you need )

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................



D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

LEASED IN 2014 AND SERVICED IN 2016 AND 2017 IN HONDA STORE.....SEDAN.......AUTOMATIC...........POWER SUNROOF............BACKUP CAMERA..........A/C...........CRUISE CONTROL...............HEATED SEATS.................BLIND SPOT CAMERA....................KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO......OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!......HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION....................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $599 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

416-633-XXXX

