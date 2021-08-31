Menu
2015 Honda Civic

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,498

+ tax & licensing
$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Sedan 4dr Auto EX

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

188,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7646221
  • Stock #: 153755
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH040098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153755
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX

Key Features:
* Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature
* Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
* Rear View Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
* Proximity key entry system with Pushbutton Start
* Power Moonroof with tilt feature
* rear window defroster
* Automatic Climate Control
* Power Moonroof with tilt feature

* ECON mode Button
* 16" Aluminum-alloy Wheels P205/55R16 89H Tires
* Recommended fuel: Regular
* Rear-window Defroster
* AM/FM/CD Audio System With MP3
* Display Audio System
* SiriusXM

Engine: 1.8L 16-Valve SOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder 143 Horsepower

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
