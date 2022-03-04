Menu
2015 Honda Civic

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8620769
  VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH061602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX, A Great Choice for a Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Honda Civic EX comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 143 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:"Available as a sedan or coupe, the 2015 Honda Civic is a good compact car. Its eye-catching interior is one of the nicest in the class, and it offers plenty of space for both front and back-seat occupants. The Civic also has a smooth powertrain with sufficient pep for local driving," (cars.usnews.com).

 

 "...its variety of configurations, high fuel economy and ease of ownership keep it among the best compact sedans and coupes," (edumunds.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.  

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

