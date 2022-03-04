$18,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8620769
- VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH061602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic EX, A Great Choice for a Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Honda Civic EX comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 143 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed:"Available as a sedan or coupe, the 2015 Honda Civic is a good compact car. Its eye-catching interior is one of the nicest in the class, and it offers plenty of space for both front and back-seat occupants. The Civic also has a smooth powertrain with sufficient pep for local driving," (cars.usnews.com).
"...its variety of configurations, high fuel economy and ease of ownership keep it among the best compact sedans and coupes," (edumunds.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
