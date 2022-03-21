Menu
2015 Honda Civic

61,121 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

61,121KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931031
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A51FH100265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,121 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic SI, a Great Choice for a Sporty-Commuter !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Honda Civic SI comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER VTEC MOTOR that puts out 205 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALCANTARA WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:"the Si is about feel and precision, not absolute grip or face-warping acceleration. The 6-speed manual is buttery smooth with just the right amount of notchiness. The clutch engagement is linear and predictable and the car and its transmission seem in perfect harmony," (thetruthaboutcars.com).

 

"Honda relies on a helical-type limited-slip differential to put power down to the front wheels, which when combined with the Si’s standard traction and stability control resulted in complete confidence through the corners even on the wet patches of tarmac I just spoke of," (thecarmagazine.com).

 

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and  BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. 

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

