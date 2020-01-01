Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.



2015 Honda CR-V EX AWD Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.



All In Price: $16,500 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 104,000 KM



Features - Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Side Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More



Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/



Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226



