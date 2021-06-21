Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492257
  • Stock #: 153731
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H99FL803915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153731
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 137000km
Lane Keep Assist,Collision Prevention Assist
***** ONE OWNER CAR ***** Clean Carfax ***No Accident**
*** Ontario Car ***

Key Features:
*AWD
*Memory seats
*Power Rear Hatch
*Wood Trim
*Navigation
*Leather
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* 4 Brand new tires
* Tinted glass
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
.All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr ...
 130,000 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Disc...
 85,000 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey 4...
 147,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory