2015 Honda Odyssey
LX
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
176,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027728
- Stock #: 154086
- VIN: 5FNRL5H28FB502346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6