Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in North York, ON

2015 Honda Pilot

185,360 KM

Details Features

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12950583

2015 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1757425382
  2. 1757425382
  3. 1757425382
  4. 1757425382
  5. 1757425382
  6. 1757425382
  7. 1757425382
  8. 1757425382
  9. 1757425382
  10. 1757425382
  11. 1757425382
  12. 1757425382
  13. 1757425382
  14. 1757425382
  15. 1757425382
  16. 1757425382
  17. 1757425382
  18. 1757425382
  19. 1757425382
  20. 1757425382
Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,360KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H91FB501095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 185,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX for sale in North York, ON
2017 Honda HR-V EX 76,846 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL for sale in North York, ON
2014 Nissan Murano SL 228,795 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in North York, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra GL 218,128 KM $3,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2015 Honda Pilot