2015 Honda Pilot

4WD SE - SUNROOF|DVD PLAYER|BACKUP|2xRIMS&TIRES

2015 Honda Pilot

4WD SE - SUNROOF|DVD PLAYER|BACKUP|2xRIMS&TIRES

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4594455
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H35FB504173
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.<p>


2015 Honda Pilot AWD SE Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.<p>

2 Set of Rims & Tires Included, All Season on OEM Alloys and Winters on Steelies<p>


All In Price: $24,500 + HST & Licensing <p>

Odometer: 78,000 KM<p>


Features - Sunroof, Backup Camera, DVD Player, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More<p>


Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ <p>


Monaco Motorcars Inc. <br>

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6<br>

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400<br>

www.monacomotorcars.com<br>

(416) 7-Monaco<br>

(416) 766-6226<br>


At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.<p>


Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)<br>

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply<br>

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.<p>


Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!<p>


>>>SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY<<< <p>

  

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:<br>

1)Ontario Safety Certification<br>

2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)<br>

3)36-DAYs or 3000 KM Safety Warranty<p>


Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

