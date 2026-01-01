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<h1 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan</h1><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Now Available at Topnotch Auto Sales Inc</h3><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Enjoy comfort, efficiency, and reliability with the<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan</strong>. Designed to deliver a smooth ride, impressive fuel economy, and premium features, this well-equipped compact sedan is an excellent choice for daily commuting, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for dependable transportation. With its stylish design, comfortable interior, and practical features, the Elantra Limited offers exceptional value.</p><h2 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Performance & Efficiency</h2><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Powered by a responsive<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span>paired with a smooth<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>automatic transmission</strong>, the Elantra delivers a comfortable driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.</p><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Performance Highlights:</h3><ul style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><li><p>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</p></li><li><p>Smooth and responsive handling</p></li><li><p>Excellent fuel economy</p></li><li><p>Comfortable ride for city and highway driving</p></li></ul><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><strong>Fuel Economy:</strong></p><ul style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><li><p>City:<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>9.7 L/100 km</strong></p></li><li><p>Highway:<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>6.7 L/100 km</strong></p></li></ul><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Whether youre commuting to work or heading out on a weekend drive, the Elantra provides an efficient and enjoyable driving experience.</p><h2 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Interior Comfort & Features</h2><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Step inside a refined cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The Limited trim offers premium amenities that make every drive more enjoyable.</p><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Interior Features Include:</h3><ul style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><li><p>Premium leather seating</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Power-adjustable drivers seat</p></li><li><p>Automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Power windows and door locks</p></li><li><p>Tilt and telescopic steering wheel</p></li><li><p>Spacious seating for up to five passengers</p></li><li><p>Split-folding rear seats for added cargo versatility</p></li><li><p>Premium interior finishes</p></li></ul><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>The thoughtfully designed interior offers comfort for both the driver and passengers.</p><h2 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Technology & Connectivity</h2><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Stay connected and entertained with Hyundais user-friendly technology features.</p><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Technology Features:</h3><ul style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><li><p>Touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming</p></li><li><p>USB and AUX input</p></li><li><p>Steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls</p></li><li><p>Premium audio system</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Push-button start (if equipped)</p></li></ul><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Enjoy convenient technology that keeps you connected wherever you go.</p><h2 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Safety & Driver Assistance</h2><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>The 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited is equipped with important safety features designed to help protect you and your passengers.</p><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Safety Features Include:</h3><ul style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><li><p>Rearview backup camera (if equipped)</p></li><li><p>Electronic Stability Control</p></li><li><p>Traction Control System</p></li><li><p>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li><p>Multiple airbags</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p></li><li><p>Child safety rear door locks</p></li><li><p>LATCH child seat anchors</p></li></ul><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Drive confidently knowing Hyundai has engineered the Elantra with safety in mind.</p><h2 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Vehicle Condition</h2><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>This<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited</strong><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span>is presented in clean condition inside and out. It has been well maintained and is ready to provide dependable transportation for its next owner.</p><h2 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Topnotch Auto Sales Your Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</h2><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>At Topnotch Auto Sales Inc, we are committed to offering quality vehicles, exceptional customer service, and flexible financing solutions tailored to your needs.</p><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Financing Available</h3><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>We work with all credit situations:</p><ul style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><li><p>Good Credit</p></li><li><p>Bad Credit</p></li><li><p>No Credit</p></li><li><p>New to Canada</p></li><li><p>Self-Employed</p></li></ul><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Fast approvals and low down payment options available.</p><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Certification Available</h3><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Vehicle can be certified for only<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>$799</strong>.</p><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>Certification includes a comprehensive inspection to meet Ontario safety standards.</p><h3 style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>OMVIC Disclosure</h3><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is currently being sold<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>as-is</strong><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span>and is<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>not certified</strong><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span>unless otherwise stated. Certification is available at an additional cost.</p><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>With over<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span><strong>14 years of experience</strong>, Topnotch Auto Sales Inc is dedicated to providing a smooth, transparent, and stress-free car-buying experience.</p><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><strong> Visit Us:</strong><br>5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7</p><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><strong> Call or Text:</strong><br>416-879-7113</p><p style=font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-line: none; text-decoration-thickness: auto; text-decoration-style: solid; caret-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><strong>Stock #:</strong><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span>404236<br><strong>VIN:</strong><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span>KMHDH4AH5FU404236</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1783618840644_49206188489864855 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Hyundai Elantra

147,502 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14414496

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

416-879-7113

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Contact Seller

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
147,502KM
VIN KMHDH4AH5FU404236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,502 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited SedanNow Available at Topnotch Auto Sales Inc

Enjoy comfort, efficiency, and reliability with the 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan. Designed to deliver a smooth ride, impressive fuel economy, and premium features, this well-equipped compact sedan is an excellent choice for daily commuting, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for dependable transportation. With its stylish design, comfortable interior, and practical features, the Elantra Limited offers exceptional value.

Performance & Efficiency

Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Elantra delivers a comfortable driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.

Performance Highlights:

  • 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine

  • Automatic Transmission

  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

  • Smooth and responsive handling

  • Excellent fuel economy

  • Comfortable ride for city and highway driving

Fuel Economy:

  • City: 9.7 L/100 km

  • Highway: 6.7 L/100 km

Whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a weekend drive, the Elantra provides an efficient and enjoyable driving experience.

Interior Comfort & Features

Step inside a refined cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The Limited trim offers premium amenities that make every drive more enjoyable.

Interior Features Include:

  • Premium leather seating

  • Heated front seats

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Spacious seating for up to five passengers

  • Split-folding rear seats for added cargo versatility

  • Premium interior finishes

The thoughtfully designed interior offers comfort for both the driver and passengers.

Technology & Connectivity

Stay connected and entertained with Hyundai's user-friendly technology features.

Technology Features:

  • Touchscreen infotainment system

  • Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming

  • USB and AUX input

  • Steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls

  • Premium audio system

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start (if equipped)

Enjoy convenient technology that keeps you connected wherever you go.

Safety & Driver Assistance

The 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited is equipped with important safety features designed to help protect you and your passengers.

Safety Features Include:

  • Rearview backup camera (if equipped)

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • Traction Control System

  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

  • Multiple airbags

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

  • Child safety rear door locks

  • LATCH child seat anchors

Drive confidently knowing Hyundai has engineered the Elantra with safety in mind.

Vehicle Condition

This 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited is presented in clean condition inside and out. It has been well maintained and is ready to provide dependable transportation for its next owner.

Topnotch Auto Sales Your Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

At Topnotch Auto Sales Inc, we are committed to offering quality vehicles, exceptional customer service, and flexible financing solutions tailored to your needs.

Financing Available

We work with all credit situations:

  • Good Credit

  • Bad Credit

  • No Credit

  • New to Canada

  • Self-Employed

Fast approvals and low down payment options available.

Certification Available

Vehicle can be certified for only $799.

Certification includes a comprehensive inspection to meet Ontario safety standards.

OMVIC Disclosure

As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is currently being sold as-is and is not certified unless otherwise stated. Certification is available at an additional cost.

With over 14 years of experience, Topnotch Auto Sales Inc is dedicated to providing a smooth, transparent, and stress-free car-buying experience.

Visit Us:
5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call or Text:
416-879-7113

Stock #: 404236
VIN: KMHDH4AH5FU404236

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P215/45R17
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder GDI D-CVVT
3.06 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/lumbar support
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
gate type and electronic shift lock system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint and front passenger seatback pocket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

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416-879-XXXX

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416-879-7113

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$9,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2015 Hyundai Elantra