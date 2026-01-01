$9,450+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
416-879-7113
$9,450
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy comfort, efficiency, and reliability with the 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan. Designed to deliver a smooth ride, impressive fuel economy, and premium features, this well-equipped compact sedan is an excellent choice for daily commuting, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for dependable transportation. With its stylish design, comfortable interior, and practical features, the Elantra Limited offers exceptional value.Performance & Efficiency
Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Elantra delivers a comfortable driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.Performance Highlights:
2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Smooth and responsive handling
Excellent fuel economy
Comfortable ride for city and highway driving
Fuel Economy:
City: 9.7 L/100 km
Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a weekend drive, the Elantra provides an efficient and enjoyable driving experience.Interior Comfort & Features
Step inside a refined cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The Limited trim offers premium amenities that make every drive more enjoyable.Interior Features Include:
Premium leather seating
Heated front seats
Power-adjustable driver's seat
Automatic climate control
Power windows and door locks
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Spacious seating for up to five passengers
Split-folding rear seats for added cargo versatility
Premium interior finishes
The thoughtfully designed interior offers comfort for both the driver and passengers.Technology & Connectivity
Stay connected and entertained with Hyundai's user-friendly technology features.Technology Features:
Touchscreen infotainment system
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
USB and AUX input
Steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
Premium audio system
Keyless entry
Push-button start (if equipped)
Enjoy convenient technology that keeps you connected wherever you go.Safety & Driver Assistance
The 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited is equipped with important safety features designed to help protect you and your passengers.Safety Features Include:
Rearview backup camera (if equipped)
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Multiple airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH child seat anchors
Drive confidently knowing Hyundai has engineered the Elantra with safety in mind.Vehicle Condition
This 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited is presented in clean condition inside and out. It has been well maintained and is ready to provide dependable transportation for its next owner.Topnotch Auto Sales Your Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At Topnotch Auto Sales Inc, we are committed to offering quality vehicles, exceptional customer service, and flexible financing solutions tailored to your needs.Financing Available
We work with all credit situations:
Good Credit
Bad Credit
No Credit
New to Canada
Self-Employed
Fast approvals and low down payment options available.Certification Available
Vehicle can be certified for only $799.
Certification includes a comprehensive inspection to meet Ontario safety standards.OMVIC Disclosure
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is currently being sold as-is and is not certified unless otherwise stated. Certification is available at an additional cost.
With over 14 years of experience, Topnotch Auto Sales Inc is dedicated to providing a smooth, transparent, and stress-free car-buying experience.
Visit Us:
5455 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Call or Text:
416-879-7113
Stock #: 404236
VIN: KMHDH4AH5FU404236
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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